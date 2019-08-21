Extort motorists, get dismissed, FRSC warns personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to dismiss any of its personnel found extorting motorists.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem gave the warning while reacting to the recent arrest of 37 FRSC operatives for alleged extortion of motorists on the highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were reports that a team comprising the FRSC, ICPC and DSS made the arrest of the erring personnel recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FRSC management had in a complaint to ICPC said the incidents of extortion were rife in six states; Kaduna, Bauchi, Abia, Rivers, Kogi and Ogun.

Kazeem, however, said that the magnitude of the penalty would depend on the gravity or weight of the evidence and exhibit against personnel involved in the act.

“We abhor corruptive tendencies. There are internal mechanisms, the Corps Marshal Monitoring Unit and Surveillance and Intelligence Unit.

“There is also zonal commanding officers unit of surveillance and monitoring, sector commanders unit – all aimed at checking excesses of marshals.

“The Corps Marshal felt that reports concerning the issue of extortion is getting alarming and didn’t want to stop at internal mechanism.’’

According to Kazeem, the issue necessitated the collaboration with the ICPC and DSS.

“They deployed technology and made the arrest,’’ he said, adding that the exercise would be sustained in order to rid the corps of bad eggs.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App