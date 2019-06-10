External forces behind Lagos PDP crisis — Elders

ADVERTISEMENT

Still reeling from their defeat in the general elections, elders and leaders of the PDP in Lagos have blamed the crises in the party on those they called “external forces”.

They said external forces “deliberately orchestrated, sponsored, promoted and abetted crisis in Lagos State.”

They therefore vowed that “any external intervention in the affairs of the state will no longer be tolerated and will be frowned upon with democratic vigour.”

This was part of the resolutions issued at the end of the meeting of the leaders, elders, local government chairmen and all ranking members of the party held at the weekend in Lagos.

The meeting came as a former organising secretary of the party and candidate for Ikeja House of Representatives seat in the last election, Hon. Mutiu Okunola, formally defected to APC.

Former Works minister, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, had also confirmed dumping the party even as the only PDP House of Assembly member in the last assembly, Dipo Olounrinu, has also joined the APC.

The party had, prior to the election, suffered depletion in its membership following the defection of its former chairman, Hon. Mashood Salvador, to APC. This was preceded by the defection of seven members of the House of Assembly to the ruling party.

The leaders resolution made available to our correspondent was signed by Chief Olabode George (former Deputy National Chairman); Dr Remi Akitoye (former National Secretary); Chief Kofo Bucknor Akerele (former Deputy Governor); Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu and Chief Ogunkelu.

They resolved that henceforth “the flouting of the laid down norms and constitutional purity will no longer be tolerated and will be swiftly sanctioned according to the party’s constitution.”

