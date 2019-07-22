‘Expulsion of national official strengthens rule of justice’

ADVERTISEMENT

The expulsion of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Inuwa Abudulkadir, from the party over anti-party activities strengthens the rule of natural justice, Sokoto state chairman of the party Isah Sadiq Achida, has said.

Achida, who stated this in Sokoto, added that the action would further enhance cohesion and unity of purpose at all levels of the party’s hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and members of the National Working Committee “for not only supporting our efforts, but by also assisting in ensuring that we uphold the spirit of fair play and justice among party members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Achida alleged that the former National Vice Chairman, North West, failed to live up to the expectations of his exalted office and therefore he deserved what he got.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC state chairman also noted: “The action of our national headquarters on the other hand, has also added another feather of honor to the party, for having a listening leadership that carries its various state chapters along in all its affairs.”

He urged the former National Vice Chairman to “follow the path of honour by resigning from all federal appointments which he got by virtue of his election into the office of the National Executive Committee of the party.”

“Should he fail or refuse to do so, the Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be left with no option than to take all necessary steps, to ensure he is out of office.”

He asserted: “We are convinced that his continuous stay in that office will be another chance to further sabotage activities and programs of the federal government.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App