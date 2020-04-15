Expose returnees, Katsina govt begs communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State government enlightenment committee on COVID-19 has appealed to communities to expose returnees for possible identification and monitoring.

A member of the committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education, Malam Bishir Ruwangodiya, said at a news conference that it has become necessary to do so to avert further spread and worsening scenario in the state.

According to him, the recent action of Charanchi community, who alerted the authorities to some persons returning from Lagos and were eventually stopped at the state border and taken into isolation, was commendable.

“The persons were apprehended alongside three others and their temperatures and samples taken before being isolated. These actions were proactive and all communities must key in,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Abdulkarim Sirika, said so far 71 samples were collected from the state, and five have turned out to be positive and the victims are already receiving treatment.

He said all the five cases were linked to primary index case.

He said government was working to ensure the spread was curtailed, which necessitated the lockdown of Daura town.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App