Export: SON promotes good manufacturing practices

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has said that Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Quality Management System (QMS) have the potential of making exports from Nigeria more competitive in the international market.

Speaking at the North Central Regional Sensitisation on GMP held in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, yesterday, the Director General/Chief Executive of the SON, Osita Aboloma, said GMP is a preventive measure against harm, contamination, use of untrained workers, poor infrastructure and technology in manufacturing.

Aboloma, who was represented by the North Central Coordinator of the SON, Mr Charles Emeka Nwabara, said the incorporation of QMS supports adherence to GMP for certification of products and services.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator Two of the SON, Engineer Emmanuel Hussaini, said it was imperative that manufacturers should adopt good manufacturing practice to increase the quality of their products and product appeal to consumers. Engineer Hussaini said the whole essence of good manufacturing practice is to ensure that products are free from contamination.

He called on all manufacturers whose products were yet to be certified by SON to comply with all requirements.

