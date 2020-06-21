One dead, two injured in tankers explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

There was panic in the early hours of Sunday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when an articulated truck, laden with 33,000litres of premium motor spirit, crashed into another articulated truck while driving inward Lagos.

The impact of the crash resulted in an inferno, it was learnt.

Residents in nearby areas like Magodo, Omole and Berger said the sound of the explosion woke them up.

Emergency officials, comprising the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the state fire service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are on ground at the moment to clear the road.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA, had said no lives were lost while three articulated trucks were destroyed by the inferno.

However, in an update released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), rescue operations have so far recovered a burnt body beyond recognition at the scene.

Rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the accident involving three tankers and a truck.

Providing update at 9:00a.m., Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, said that two injured persons been moved to the hospital.

“The inferno as a result of the explosion is almost getting to an end.

“The fire services are still here from Lagos and Ogun states.

“So far, we have been able to move two casualties to the General Hospital Gbagada.

“One was burnt beyond recognition.

“The accident involved three tankers and one truck.

“Two of the tankers carrying petrol, another carrying gas and an articulated truck,” he said.

On the possible cause of the accident, Ogungbemide, who noted that investigation was still ongoing, said that observations revealed that one of the tankers lost control and rammed into others which resulted in the explosion.

“It was a loss of control.

“One of the tankers that rammed into other vehicles either had break failure or got distracted.

“Investigation is still on, we can’t just be accurate now,” he said.

Traffic diverted

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) says FRSC has announced the diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following the explosion at Kara Bridge.

Mr Ogungbemide, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“Following the unfortunate crash that involved three fuel tankers and one other trailer that were engulfed in inferno in the early hours of the day, FRSC operatives immediately mobilised and invited fire servicemen to extinguish the fire.

“The situation, expectedly, impaired traffic situation around the scene of the fire outbreak and beyond.

“This affected motorists, especially those driving out of Lagos.

“To cushion the effect on the road users, FRSC temporarily diverted traffic between New Garage and the end of Kara bridge to allow a counter-flow for Ibadan bound traffic to use a lane from the Lagos bound section of the expressway.

“FRSC hereby admonished motorists using the temporary lane to obey instructions from traffic officials around the scene of the crash and urged them to drive with caution,’’ Ogungbemide said.

According to him, while the burning fire is being extinguished and waiting to clear up the wreckages off the road, motorists who are not close to the scene are advised to explore alternative routes.

“Those travelling from Ibadan may turn at Sagamu interchange and use Abeokuta to Lagos through Sango Otta, Abule Egba, Iyana-Ipaja.

“People travelling out of Lagos may also use the above route and travellers from Lagos Island can explore Victoria Island, Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

“However, motorists around Mowe, Ibafo entering into Lagos or vice-versa using the temporary lane should please drive with extreme caution.”

