‘Explore opportunities to resist impact of COVID-19’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Youth Progressive Association for Peace and Development of Nigeria (YPAD), has urged youths to explore opportunities in order to resist the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The association which organised a virtual conference with the title: ‘Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Lesson from COVID-19 Pandemic’ invited personalities from political, business and academia to deliberate on the matters arising from the impact of the pandemic.

The National President of the Association, Fidelis Audu, said YPAD is an organization aimed at mentoring youths to participate in exploring opportunities, peacebuilding, leadership, governance and development with millions of memberships in Nigeria and diaspora.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of APC Aspirants Forum, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, highlighted inequalities, poverty and exclusive system of governance as the problems affecting youths development in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

According to him, youths that constituted large number of voters have less significant positions in government despite the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill that has been assented.

Speakers at the conference stressed the need for young people to explore the opportunities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to resist its far-reaching impact on their lives.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App