Experts to proffer preventive measures for Lassa Fever, Coronavirus

Medical practitioners would brainstorm on finding preventive measures to communicable diseases, especially Lassa Fever, Ebola virus and Coronavirus during the Healthcare magazine’s 34th anniversary conference holding in Lagos.

In a statement in Lagos recently, publisher of the magazine and convener of the conference and awards, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan, disclosed that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire would chair the conference and also present the keynote address.

The theme of the conference which will hold in March is “Improving health in Nigeria through innovation in technologies and sustainable financing”

He said the decision to settle for Ehanire was based on his reputation as a highly-respected healthcare professional and an intellectual powerhouse in the Nigerian health sector who would no doubt educate the audience on the theme, which was deliberately chosen to highlight innovations, technology and sustainable financing in the all-important sector.

“The essence of this anniversary conference and award is to promote excellence and innovations and also address the issue of medical tourism and better funding of healthcare, promote investment in the sector and to improve the conditions of healthcare workforce across Nigeria, in addition to updating ourselves on developments across the globe on the subject matter of our concern at the conference,” Olaosebikan noted in a release.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has pledged its support for the conference. This was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary General of the NMA, Dr. Olumiyiwa Odusote

“On behalf of the NMA President, Dr. Francis Adedayo Fadiyile, I wish to convey his acceptance to your invitation as Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker at the event.

“The NMA will be ready to give necessary support for the success of this event, we will also help publish the poster on our platforms for our members notice.” The letter reads in part.

Governors Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos State); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano); Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman (Kwara); Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Babagana Zulum (Borno) are expected as Special Guests of Honour and to also speak on their states blueprint for the health sector.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi will also be speaking at the conference.

Other eminent speakers, who have been confirmed for the event include; Dr. Jide Idris, immediate past Commissioner for Health in Lagos State; Dr. Kunle Hasan, founder, Eyecare Foundation Hospital Group; Professor Sambo Mohammed, Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians Diaspora Commission and others.

