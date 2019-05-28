Experts set agenda for 9th Assembly on health

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts in the health sector have set an agenda for the incoming members of the 9th National Assembly for the sector, saying the lawmakers must ensure 15 percent allocation to the sector. Besides, they said deliberate efforts should be made to amend the Health Act and the NHIS Act so as to reform the sector to reflect current realities.

The stakeholders spoke in Abuja at an event to honour two members of the outgoing 8th National Assembly, Sen Lanre Tejouso, chairman Senate Committee on Health, and Rep Muhammad Usman, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare and Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the two outgoing lawmakers, who hail from Ogun and Kaduna states respectively, have set the pace for development of the health sector in Nigeria using their various positions in the last four years, urging members of the incoming Assembly to surpass them.

Rep Usman thanked them for honouring them, promising to continue being a health advocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App