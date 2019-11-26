Experts say leveraging on tech will boost economy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Partner Alliance Law Firm, Mr. Uche Val Obi, SAN, FCIMC, FDA has urged the federal government and stakeholder to embrace technology to enhance Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking yesterday at a media briefing, Obi said this set the basis for his firm’s upcoming event which would bring together key stakeholders from across the world to on ‘Leveraging Technology to Develop and Rebrand Nigeria”.

Obi said: “This public lecture will bring together key stakeholders from across the world to discuss critical tropical themes central to the socio-economic development and industrial growth of Nigeria. It is part of the firm’s social responsibility aimed at giving back to the society.”

He noted that there are a lot of productivity that are not recorded and it is also because we do not have the data.

“If we do have that you will find out that the size of the Nigerian economy could be several times larger than what it is today,” Obi added.

The keynote lecture will be delivered by Sir Leo Stan Ekeh, the Founder/Chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited and Konga.com. This event is being chaired by Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc.

The Firm will also unveil its Doing Business in Nigeria Guide manual which has been described as the friendliest handbook for startups at the event.

