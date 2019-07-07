Experts lament over engagement of quacks in health institutions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Health Records and Information Management Practitioners of Nigeria‎ has lamented over engagement of quacks as Health Records Officers in health sectors across the country.

The Association said, very soon, it will ensure that all quack health records officers are stamped out of health institutions across the nation.

The president of the association, Mr Okereke Boniface Jerry Nwani, disclosed this at the first Continuous Professional Development (CPD)/ Continuous Mandatory Education (CME) programme ‎of the group held in Kaduna.

He said ‎from year 2021, enforcement of professionalism and operation stop quackery in Health Records Practice shall commence.

He said due to determination to create awareness, improve standards, stamp out quackery and as a fall out, create employment opportunities for unemployed colleagues, they adapted report of the career development and continuing education committee and developed a 16-point guideline to drive the CPD/CME.

“This is because the major challenge we have is the engagement of none professionals by health institutions to serve as health records officers.

“So, if health sector should move forward, professionals should be engaged to do professionals duties,” he said.

According to him, this was why they were using the programme as a means of sensitising both employers and the professionals of the provision of the law that talked about who should be engaged to work as health records practitioners.

He explained that some chief executives in the health sector engaged non-professionals as health records officers because they were looking for cheap labour.

