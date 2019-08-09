Expert tasks govt on breast feeding policy in workplaces

ADVERTISEMENT

Head of Paediatrics Department, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Amsa Mairami, has advised government at all levels and private organizations, to introduce breastfeeding policies in workplaces. She gave the advice yesterday in Abuja while briefing newsmen about this year’s World Breastfeeding Week.

She also called for the provision of crèches at workplaces for nursing mothers, saying there was need for government to create supportive environment to promote exclusive breastfeeding among mothers.

Dr Mairami said that exclusive breastfeeding contributed to the health and well-being of mother and child, and that it was the most cost effective source of reducing infant mortality and promoting a healthy nation.

While urging mothers to breast feed their babies exclusively within the first six months of birth, she said such babies are well nourished, intelligent and healthy.

She said: “Regular breastfeeding will reduce infant mortality due to childhood diseases like diarrhoea and pneumonia, and also creates bond between mother and child.

“It helps in child spacing and it is also known to contribute to reducing the risk of breast cancers. The first breast milk contains nutrition that protects the newborn from diseases, the children who are exclusively breastfed are less likely to fall sick.”

She said breastfeeding involves collective efforts and that everyone should be involved in passing the right information on breast feeding in ways that would be appreciated by the mother, family and society at large.

