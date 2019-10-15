Expert advises on tackling cyber terrorism

ADVERTISEMENT

The Founder of Trendsmart, a software hub based in Abuja, Mr Oluwatoyin Dada, has said the best measure against cyber terrorism lies in government and individuals improving on cyber security.

Dada, who gave the advice on Monday in Abuja during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, described cyber terrorism as the use of ICT devices for the promotion of racism, terrorism, extremism, destruction, harm, violence, threat, abuse, intimidation, bullying.

“The major types of cybercrimes include hacking, cyber stalking, online identity theft, communication bugging, online child abuse, spreading internet virus, internet scam.

“It could also be an attack to information systems or online data by terrorists or hackers.

“Simply put, it is an abuse of the internet or social media by an individual or group of persons,’’ he said.

He expressed concern that cyber criminals were increasingly targeting mobile devices because they contained valuable data, such as banking passwords and usernames, e-commerce and social media logins, and personal information that can be used to identity theft scams.

“Cyber security is all about protecting your data and vital information from unauthorised electronic access which is normally done through gaining unauthorised access of mobile devices such as phones, computers,” he said. (NAN)

