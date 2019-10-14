Expect unprecedented devt, Makinde tells Oyo people

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde weekend asked the people of Oyo State to get prepared for unprecedented development in the state.

Makinde said this while addressing a mammoth crowd that gathered for a civic reception in his honour at his ancestral village, Ajia, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

He said he was already in talks with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria for an upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to facilitate Cargo operations and international flights.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said: “As I stand in front of you, I promise that I will not disappoint the people of the State. I am telling you here today, prepare yourself for the unprecedented development of the state.”

Makinde restated his commitment to fulfilling all his campaign promises, noting that his government had begun different efforts to see to the development of infrastructure, education, agriculture and health sectors in the state.

He said he would not disappoint the people of the state or break the trust that the people reposed in him by delivering good governance to the state and developing its nooks and crannies.

