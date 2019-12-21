Expect January arrivals, Solskjaer tells Manchester United fans

  1. Home
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of adding reinforcements to his Manchester United squad in January.

The Red Devils boss denied reports that Erling Braut Haaland was flying to Manchester on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

However, Solskjaer admitted that there could be arrivals at Old Trafford in the New Year.

He said (via the Manchester Evening News): “Yeah, as a manager you always hope that you can do something, but then again it’s not something that’s nailed on.

“It has to be the right player, the right age, gonna fit into this squad and for the right value.”

“We’re always looking and the transfer window is open but it might not happen.

