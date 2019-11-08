Exhibition of ‘hitting the ground running’

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Irish Poet, Oscar Wilde, “Experience is one thing you can’t get for nothing.” This is true with regards to the conduct of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, since his assumption of leadership of the senate on June 11, 2019. With a clear agenda for a vibrant Ninth Senate, Lawan expectedly “hit the ground running” while demonstrating the value of his over two decades experience shared between both chambers of the National Assembly.

Soon after the keenly contested election that saw him emerge with overwhelming support from his colleagues, Lawan quickly settled frayed nerves by downplaying issues of differences arising from the pre-election period. As a strategy that has clearly worked, he emphasised on the bi-partisan support he received during the inaugural sitting of the senate. By this approach, Lawan promised to carry all his colleagues along and urged them to collectively work towards engendering a “Senate that works for all Nigerians.” That resolve is obviously his guiding principle.

Consequently, senators quickly dumped the issue of pre-inauguration camps as they all fused into a united team with the cardinal of objective of making legislative interventions and laws in the interest of the people.

The acid test to the cohesion of the Ninth Senate came in the wake of screening of 43 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari. Such exercise was in the past marred by allegations of corruption, petitions and high level political manoeuvers.

However, under Lawan, strict rules were followed in conducting the confirmation hearings which resulted in approval of all the nominees. There were no cases of senators rejecting ministerial nominees from their states.

The confirmation hearing was followed by selection of chairmen and members of standing committees of the senate. This has always proven a hard nut to crack for successive leaderships of the Red Chamber.

However, by his resolve to carry all senators along, it was evident that Lawan supervised this selection without recourse to favouritism. Several senators that did not support his aspiration were appointed to head important committees.

What is however indicative is that his challenger, Senator Ali Ndume, was appointed Chairman of the important Senate Committee on the Army. This shows magnanimity and such has achieved balance in the selection into the committees which has further cemented the stability currently being witnessed in the senate.

The senate president had before his election promised to collaborate with the executive towards stabilising the budgetary process. That promise is being realised through the timely presentation of the appropriation bill by President Buhari. The budget defence process was also smooth with ministers and heads of agencies trooping to the National Assembly for the exercise.

Therefore, it is expected as promised by Lawan that the 2020 budget would be passed by both chambers of the National by early December. This will facilitate a return to the January-December fiscal year.

In essence, Lawan has maintained stability within and outside the National Assembly. He has placed premium on productive checks and balances with the executive arm, which is intended for smooth running of government. Lawan has clearly demonstrated how the executive and legislature can work in harmony, while each plas its constitutional roles. He has always maintained that, “It is not about face-off, it is about constructive engagement.”

To his constituents in Yobe North, Lawan has become ever more present and ready to improve their lot. In recent times, he has sponsored various activities in healthcare, youth empowerment, education and infrastructure development. He continues to empower his people through provision of functional education and skills.

Abubakar Abdulrahman,

Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna

