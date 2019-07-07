‘Exercise helps reduce health challenges by 80% – Alo

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics have shown that active involvement in sports and exercise helps reduce health challenges by 80%.

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. William Alo, disclosed that last week in Abuja when he was presented with the trophy won by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment at the June 2019 edition of the Monthly keep-fit walking/jogging exercise, organised by the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), in Abuja.

He also stated that he has approved funds for the 2019 FEPSGA competition coming up in September, to enable the team to be among the first to register and begin training in earnest for the success of the task ahead.

He said a steady improvement in sporting activities is being recorded since he assumed office, which attests to the fact that, the ministry is moving onto the next level in sports.

“It is a thing of joy when you hear that your ministry has won something among all other competing ministries and the seed we started sowing in April is already germinating. That is why we are here to receive this good news in the fields of sports,” he said.

