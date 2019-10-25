Executive, Legislative synergy will benefit Nigerians-Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said that a good synergy between the Legislature and the Executive arm of government would be better for Nigeria and its citizens.

Gbajabiamila was quoted in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi when he received a delegation of the Forum of Former Members of the House led by a former speaker, Ghali Umar Na’abba.

Gbajabiamila said the two arms of government are partners in progress not adversaries as their goal was to move Nigeria forward.

The Speaker said, it was a wrong perception to assume that having a good relationship with the Executive may compromise the independence of the Legislature.

He said the cooperation would instead enhance good governance by ensuring that all arms of government remain on the same page for efficient governance.

He noted that members of the 9th House were determined to make a positive change in the lives of the citizens.

The Speaker informed that, the 9th House of Assembly has come up with some reforms aimed at making Nigeria be at par with advanced countries, especially as it relates to the Legislature.

