EXCLUSIVE: Zakzaky to fly out at 6:00pm

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is already at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) awaiting his flight at 6pm.

A credible source within the airport told our correspondent that El-Zakzaky arrived this afternoon in company of DSS operatives.

Our correspondent also gathered that he was transported via the train from Kaduna.

Until about 3pm, our correspondent sighted heavily armed DSS operatives around the airport’s departure area.

El-Zakzaky is expected to travel to India for medical checks via Dubai onboard Emirates Airlines.

Our correspondent also gathered that Sheik El-Zakzaky was in the custody of DSS operatives in an enclosed place at the airport far away from the public.

Journalists were also denied access to the boarding area on instructions from the DSS, the source told our correspondent.

