EXCLUSIVE: Court withdraws arrest warrant against Kannywood’s Gabon

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate court sitting in Kano on Monday withdrew the arrest warrant against Kannywood actress, Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.

It would be recalled that Gabon was sued before the Kano Magistrate court by Kannywood actor, Mustapha Badamasi Nabraska, over alleged assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress’ failure to appear before the court made the Chief Magistrate of the court, Magistrate Muntari Dandago, to order the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Wakili, to arrest her over alleged refusal to honour the court’s invitation.

EXCLUSIVE: KANNYWOOD: HADIZA GABON DENIES POLICE ARREST REPORT, SAYS “I DIDN’T KNEEL TO BEG NABRASKA”

ADVERTISEMENT

But a court order obtained by Daily Trust on Tuesday have shown that the court has set aside the order after Gabon’s counsel, Abdulfatah Muhammad, filed settlement application before the court while Nabraska’s counsel, R.M Sidi has responded to the application.

The order reads: “That the earlier order made by this court (to arrest Gabon) is hereby set aside and if the invitee (Gabon) breach the terms, this court will take legal action against her. Case is hereby closed.”

Another document termed “Terms of Settlement” in the matter between Nabraska and Gabon originated from the Magistrate Court and obtained by Daily Trust also shows that both parties have sat, discussed and ultimately resolved their differences out of court.

The document added that the parties (Gabon and Nabraska) have agreed to put all their differences behind and “as a result Mustapha Badamasi Nabraska withdraws complaint (if any) against Hadiza Aliyu Gabon.”

The document also shows that both Gabon and her counsel and Nabraska and his counsel have signed the “term of settlement” before one Kabiru Adamu Alasan of the Magistrate Court, Nomansland, Kano on 20th May, 2019.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App