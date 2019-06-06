Excitement in Madagali as soldiers seize two Boko Haram gun trucks

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope is returning to Madagali area after weeks of incessant attacks as soldiers reportedly repelled Boko Haram attacks.

Residents of Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area became overjoyed on Wednesday when soldiers returned with two gun trucks reportedly seized from Boko Haram fighters during an encounter.

Eye witnesses said soldiers had mobilised from Gulak the previous night to intercept insurgents following an intelligence report of an impending attack on the town.

Residents said they were contemplating to flee after sounds of blasts and gunfire rattled the air from the Borno side of the border amid reports that some neighbouring villages were under attack but the sight of military vehicles moving out to face the insurgents brought some hope.

Sources in Gulak told our reporter that since Wednesday, curious residents had been trooping to see the seized gun trucks parked at the military post despite restrictions.

Daily Trust learnt that the insurgents had attacked Izige and were moving towards Gulak when the troops led by one Lieutenant Usman Ibrahim intercepted them at Bitiku, killing some of them and forcing others to abandon their equipment. A soldier and two vigilantes members have reportedly died .

The immediate past council chairman of Madagali, Muhammad Yusuf O.C., commended the military leadership in the area for their dedication and bravery, calling on federal government to deploy more troops and equipment to secure lives and property.

“Most of the villages have been deserted due to insurgency attacks, but this kind of victory by our soldiers can bring hope to the residents. The state governor has expressed willingness to ensure security”, he said.

” The military is now taking the war to the insurgents. we are very happy with the development. This is what people are discussing in the market and in their houses”, a resident, Salihu Salimu said.

Military authorities in Madagali could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.

Madagali is part of the territory controlled by Boko Haram in 2014 before its liberation by Nigerian soldiers backed by local hunters in 2015.

