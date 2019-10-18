Excitement as 2019 Jos Trade Fair begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign and local exhibitors have converged at the Polo Field in Jos, the Plateau State capital for the 2019 Jos Trade Fair which will last 17days. The event, which commenced on October 10 was declared opened on Monday and is expected to last till October 27

Benue/Plateau Trust reports that the 2019 event witnessed cutural dances, concerts and showcasing of foreign and local products including those invented by indigenous citizens of Plateau State. The exhibition is organized by the Plateau Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture in collaboration with ANISTA Marketing and Events Ltd with support from the Plateau State Government.

“The exhibition provides for companies to showcase and demonstrate their products and services as well as meet with industry partners and customers. It also provides an opportunity to examine market trends and opportunities,” said Bolcit Barshep, CEO of Anista Marketing an events Ltd.

Ibrahim Musa, a customer at the Trade Fair described this year’s exhibition as a mixture of innovation and entertainment due to the quality of products and daily concerts from indigenous talents.

Musa said the initiative will expose the state’s hidden talents in the entertainment industry and also provide an opportunity for indigenous talents, inventors and producers to showcase their skills and goods.

Istifanus Pam however told our correspondent that though he was excited about the exhibitions, he was only present as an observer. “You know gone are the days when we thought products sold at the Trade Fair were cheap, now we know better. I am just here to feed my eyes,” he said.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong at the opening ceremony said the exhibition is aimed at intensifying economic turnaround of the state’s economy by creating investment friendly opportunities for domestic and foreign investors.

He said this year’s theme; “Trade Fairs: A Platform for Promoting Tourism Potentials on the Plateau” is apt as the state is a viable investment hub in the country’s tourism industry. “Our cool temperature, serene and enchanting beauty and other natural gifts are begging to be utilised.”

“A fair such as this undoubtedly provides a window to showcase the beauty, people, and endowments of the state and serves as a forum for dialogue and exchange of ideas between producers and consumers of goods and services,” he said.

Our correspondent observed that a pavilion with about 20 booths known as the Simon Bako

Lalong exhibition pavilion was this year dedicated to showcasing made in Plateau products.

The pavilion displays the innovations and products of small and medium entrepreneurs in the state who have gone through training and coaching by the Plateau Small and Medium Enterprises Agency (PLASMIDA).

