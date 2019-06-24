Excellence is about serving the people — Abia Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

“Excellence is about meritorious service to the people. Nobody in any leadership position can claim to attain excellence if he does not affect the lives of the people positively”.

This was the submission of the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, during an Award of Excellence bestowed upon him by Dominion City Church, Aba, on the occasion of their Men’s Day celebration on Sunday.

The Speaker who thanked the church for finding him worthy of such an award, stated that it will surely spur him on to commit himself even more sacrificially to serving the people and their interests.

“We are in leadership because of the people. Without them we would not be where we are today. So, it is imperative that we serve them and ensure that our leadership is for their greater good.”

He eulogized Dominion City for being a youth friendly church as that will help build the youths and reduce the numerous ills usually associated with their age group.

He expressed gratitude to his hosts for praying for the government and Governor of the State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, reminding them that the governor has made it a point of duty to pay great attention to the city of Aba where the church is located. He further said that the reservations about the Governor paying much attention to Aba was misplaced because, according to him, “Aba holds the key to the economic prosperity of the State, and, therefore, deserves the attention it is getting, and I know that with the help, cooperation and the prayer of this wonderful church, the Governor will surely succeed”.

While advising against what he called “the politics of destructive criticism” in the State, the Speaker urged all to de-emphasize such practice as it is not helpful to anyone.

“There are times to certainly call leaders to question, and they must listen. However such calls need to be constructive to achieve the desired results. If any leader is going wrong in any way, the Church has a duty to call such a leader to order. It is the people that are affected when leaders are demoralized as a result of destructive criticisms”.

He promised to continue to support the Church generally especially as they have the task of moulding the youths.

Speaking earlier while presenting the Award to the Speaker, Pastor Kelechi Nnanna, Pastor-in-Charge of Dominion City, Aba, said their choice of the Speaker for the Award was because of his incontestable record of selfless service to the people especially his ‘Direct Touch Initiative’ project through which he has empowered many youths all over the State and completed projects that have direct bearing on the people.

Pastor Norbert Onaga, the Southeast Coordinator of the church, led the prayers for the Speaker and his entourage.

The Speaker was accompanied to the occasion by Hon Ginger Onwusibe and Hon Nnamdi Allen, members representing Isialangwa North and Osisioma Ngwa South State Constituencies, respectively.

