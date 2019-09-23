  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Ex-Zimbabwean President Mugabe died of cancer, Mnangagwa says
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Zimbabwean President Mugabe died of cancer, Mnangagwa says

By . Published Date

Zimbabwen President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said on Monday that former President Robert Mugabe, died of advanced cancer and had already been taken off chemotherapy.

Mnangagwa told supporters of the ruling party ZANU-PF in New York that Mugabe had to be taken off the chemotherapy because it was no longer effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mnangagwa is in the U.S. for the 74th session of the UN General Assembly .

Mugabe died in Singapore on Sept. 6, and his body was brought home on Sept. 11.

A funeral service attended by regional leaders was held at the National Heroes Acre on Sept. 14, now lying in state at his home in Harare while a mausoleum was built for him at the national shrine.

However, a family source said they were now in charge of the funeral. (Xinhua/NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.