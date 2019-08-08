Ex Vice President Sambo disowns social media accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President, Arc Mohammed Namadi Sambo,has disowned Facebook and other social media accounts purportedly in his name by unknown persons.

The former Nigeria’s Vice President, in a statement said he is aware that some “unscrupulous political jobbers that have sponsored and spread messages on Facebook and other social media platforms, purported conveying messages from my person.”

He said, “I wish to make it public that the said messages are clearly the handiwork of mischief-makers, who are bent on creating confusion and disaffection to overheat the polity with the aim of achieving their selfish political motives and to bring my personality to disrepute. For the avoidance of doubt, I do not own or operate any social media account on Facebook or any platform.”

“For the record, the general public should note that I have never made any post, sponsored or ask anyone to do so on my behalf, directly or indirectly. I have never delegated anyone to design and or circulate the any post on Facebook or any social media platforms.”

“I have taken steps to report the account to the management of Facebook as well as to alert relevant security agencies to monitor and track those behind this dreadful activity for prosecution,”

The former VP urged Nigerians to be patriotic and be cautious of fake news and hate speech that pervades the social media in this age.

