Ex-Senate President writes Ahmed Lawan, canvasses new solutions to insecurity

A former President of the Senate, Ameh Ebute, has called on Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to engage others stakeholders to join hands to develop complementing roles that will solve the lingering security crises in the country.

Ebute, in a letter addressed to senate President dated January 29 but sighted by our reporter on Thursday, said all hands must be on deck as the fight against insurgency should not be left alone for the Service Chiefs or President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was reacting to the recent call by the National Assembly on President Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs over the security situation in the country.

The former Senate president said, ”’It is obvious that military solutions alone, as we seem to focus now cannot quench the fire of terrorism in the Northeast. There is every need to also apply political and economic solutions to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorism. It is a problem which should be tackled on all fronts simultaneously”.

”We cannot dodge the reality that youths in these areas have not felt the impact of government these years. It is reason for their restlessness and why they are easily lured as willing tools in the hands of the Boko Haram insurgents to engage in mischief and evil against their own country.

”This is where I find you and your office as the Number three citizen of Nigeria now relevant and sensitive. You have over delayed to act by convoking a parley among all political leaders and business moguls of the Northeast to deliberate and come out with a political and economic remedies to end terrorism”, the letter read in part.

The House of Representatives had directed the service chiefs to resign over their alleged failure to tame rising insecurity in Nigeria. The Senate also asked President Buhari to declare national emergency on security.

