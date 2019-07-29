Ex-Senate President Ebute writes Buhari on plans to destabilise Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Senate President, Ameh Ebute has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of past leaders and others conspiring to destabilise his administration.

Ebute, the senate president in the second republic, in an open letter to the president, which was made available to journalists yesterday, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent letter was a testimony of a grand conspiracy to undermine the current administration government.

“Quite unfortunately, the latest anger against your administration and the spate of instigated killings, armed criminality and violent protests by some groups, are spurred by those who are obviously abusing the democratic liberty to lawful assembly, freedom of expression and rule of law with these renewed unrests.

“Their antics are already known to the security agencies and many Nigerians like my humble self who have had a long standing participation in the polity and by providence as an elder statesman.

“It is extremely suicidal for Mr. President to forget or even underrate the capacity of his adversaries to instigative crises since those you defeated at the 2019 general elections are still around”, the letter read in part.

Ebute further said it was both surprising and expected that “Obasanjo enviously regurgitated the same old, stale, puerile and, whitewashed tales about your Presidency and impressive leadership of the country.”

He however urged the president not to be deterred in his aim of building and nurturing a responsible military and ensuring the country remain peaceful.

