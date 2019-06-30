Ex president Jonathan, Abdusalami, Emir Sanusi, others for Peace Award

ADVERTISEMENT

A former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar have been nominated for the 2019 edition of the National Peace Awards(NPA).

Dr Suleiman Adejoh, the President of Messengers of Peace, organisers of the awards, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said Gen. T.Y Danjuma, Gov. Seriaki Dickson of Bayelsa and Ishaku Darius of Taraba states were also nominated for the peace honour roll, scheduled to hold on July 5 in the Federal Capital Territory.

Other nominees for the award included; IGP Mohammed Adamu, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Mr Waya Inuwa and former Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, among other Nigerians.

According to him, Jonathan is to be honoured with the ‘Most Peaceful Personality in Nigeria’ for his patriotic disposition of “placing national peace and harmony above his political interest” during his time as president.

He added that Abdusalami Abubakar and the National Peace Committee would receive the ‘Icon of Peace Award’.

“Peace is when everyone lives in safety, without fear or threat of violence, and these Nigerians have all worked in one way or the other toward the peaceful coexistence of our dear nation.

“The National Peace Award is set to honour outstanding leaders, entrepreneurs and institutions who have made significant impact in promoting peace in diverse areas of our national structure.

“Therefore, on July 5 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, some Nigerians who have been promoting the peace in various ways shall be honoured with different categories of awards.

“Our primary aim is to encourage those who have promoted peace in various ways, and to appreciate their genuine concern for them to do more,” he said.

Adejoh said that Ooni of Ife, Adeye Ogunwusi and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi were among traditional rulers to be recognised at the event for using the traditional institution in peace building.

