Ex-PPMC boss, Momoh, to forfeit N2.4bn, property to FG

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has started moves to recover N2.4bn and some landed properties alleged to have been illegally acquired by and linked to a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company, Haruna Momoh.

The ICPC had secured an interim forfeiture order from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to seize the N2, 417, 037, 404 in foreign and local currencies stashed in multiple accounts in four different banks as well as five landed properties located in different parts of Abuja metropolis.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this to Daily Trust yesterday.

The commission, it was learned before approaching Justice O. A. Adeniyi, for the order of interim forfeiture, had found through the investigation that the former PPMC boss allegedly abused his position by using cronies and shell companies to divert government funds.

“Contracts were secured for the companies from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation without any corresponding evidence of execution,” Okoduwa said.

The ICPC said an investigation revealed that N1.4bn was traced to six bank accounts in two different banks operated by Momoh’s wife, Eileen Ochuko Momoh, who is the owner of Blaid Construction as shown by the incorporation details of the company.

