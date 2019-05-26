Ex-Police Affairs minister, Yakubu Lame dies in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame has died.

Lame, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant in Bauchi state died at a private hospital in Abuja on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Lame’s spokesperson, Nasuru Darazo confirmed the death to our reporter on telephone.

Born in 1953, he attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Ohio University, USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was elected a senator in the botched Third Republic in 1992 and was appointed a Senior Special Assistant by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 and later the Minister of Police Affairs in late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s cabinet.

The former Police Affairs Minister was appointed as head of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lame contested for the APC governorship ticket against Bauchi governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, and other aspirants in 2015.

He also recontested for the ticket in the 2019 APC primaries and lost again to Governor Abubakar.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App