  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ex-Pension boss, Maina, released from Kuje Prison
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Pension boss, Maina, released from Kuje Prison

By . . 
Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina

Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team, has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre nine months after his detention.

Maina, arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Oct. 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his son, Faisal, and firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd., had been in detention since the period.

Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, told NAN that “this is good for us because we will now have time to prepare for his defence; we will now have goof conferencing on the matter.”

Maina, through his lawyer, Joe Gadzama, had, on June 23, informed the court that Sen. Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, had decided to stand as surety for him.

Maina, charged with 12-counts bordering on money laundering, had pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.