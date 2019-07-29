Ex-NULGE chairman kidnapped in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

A former chairman of the Akoko-Edo chapter of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Jimoh Olumoye, has been kidnapped on his way to his farm in Ako-Edo local government area of Edo state.

It was gathered that Olumoye was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon along Igarra-Okpe road while going to pick his children from the farm.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the victim’s children raised alarm when they saw their father’s car with its doors opened, his phones abandoned but he was not in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source, who craved anonymity, told our reporter that the victim took his children to the farm and promised to pick them in the afternoon adding that after waiting endlessly for their father to no avail, they decided to trek home.

According to him, “On their way home, they met his car on the road with the four doors opened and his mobile phone abandoned. After searching for him without success, they informed the family.

A relative of the victim, who craved anonymity, said they have been praying for his safety, noting that he is a civil servant who also farms to augment his salary.

He appealed to his kidnapers to release him unhurt as he has an aged mother whom he is taking care of.

He said they have made a formal complaint at the Igarra police station while the vigilante group in the area are combing the bush in search of the victim.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the police are on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring that the victim would be rescued soon.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App