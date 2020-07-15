  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Ex-NIMASA Executive Director bags 7-year jail term
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-NIMASA Executive Director bags 7-year jail term

By Eugene Agha Lagos 
High Court

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has sentenced a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ezekiel Agaba, to seven years in prison for laundering N1.5 billion.

Mr Agaba was, at a time, in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping at the agency.

He is also facing another trial over a 12-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing amounting to N687 million alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of NIMASA.

Akpobolokemi has since been discharged by an Appeal Court.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.