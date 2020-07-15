Ex-NIMASA Executive Director bags 7-year jail term

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos has sentenced a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ezekiel Agaba, to seven years in prison for laundering N1.5 billion.

Mr Agaba was, at a time, in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping at the agency.

He is also facing another trial over a 12-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing amounting to N687 million alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of NIMASA.

Akpobolokemi has since been discharged by an Appeal Court.

