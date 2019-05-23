Ex-NFF chief, Lulu, joins race for Kogi governorship

ADVERTISEMENT

A former president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Sani Lulu, has joined the race for the governorship of Kogi State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lulu, who made his intention public during a chat with journalists in Abuja, said there was a general consensus ‎that the current administration in Kogi State has under-performed, hence his resolve to join the race.

He said he was bringing his wealth of experience as a sports administrator that has transformed the Nigerian football and took it to enviable heights.

‎”Going to the next level requires that every Nigerian should come together, and for us in Kogi State, we want to do things differently. I’m so committed to this project, and I pray that together we’ll take Kogi to the next level.

“My slogan is Mr Peace Development, and that’s because I’ve always delivered in all that I did. I have my vision and mission, and I know I will deliver if given the opportunity.

“All of us are saying the government of the day in Kogi State has failed, that means when someone is coming in, he has to be prepared and do things differently,” he said.

Lulu said if given the opportunity, he would ensure that transparency and accountability were brought in governance in Kogi State to block leakages so that the people could have confidence in the system.

‎”It’s not government money that’s important, but one could also create room for private sector participation. ‎I’m doing most of the things I do unconsciously. They said I’ve given scholarships, I’ve built schools, and did a lot for people.

“APC is trying to balance the situation to say if they had challenges, let’s try to make amends. Most of us are coming to contest because there’s room to contest. President Buhari has set an example for us all to follow, and that’s what we’ll do.”

