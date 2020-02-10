Ex-Nasarawa speaker quits PDP for APC

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Musa Ahmed Mohammed, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mohammed officially withdrew his membership from the PDP in a letter written to the party’s chairman in Nasarawa Local Government’s Central Ward.

The former state legislator, who represented Nasarawa State constituency, was speaker in the third and fourth legislative assemblies.

The incumbent speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has welcomed the former speaker into the APC family.

Also speaking, the chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Muhammad Sani Otto, urged him to contribute his quota towards the development of the party in particular and the country in general.

