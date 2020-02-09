Ex-Nasarawa Speaker leaves PDP, joins APC

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Musa Ahmed Mohammed, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Speaker officially withdrew his membership from the PDP in a letter written to the party’s chairman in Nasarawa Local Government Central Ward, which was sighted by our reporter on Sunday.

It would be recalled that Hon. Mohammed had twice represented Nasarawa state constituency in the NSHA and was Speaker in the third and fourth Assemblies in the state respectively.

In his reaction, the incumbent Speaker of NSHA, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said the APC family welcomes the former Speaker to its fold.

Similarly, the Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, Muhammad Sani Otto, urged the former Speaker to contribute towards the development of the party and the country in general.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App