Ex minister, Lokpobiri declares for Bayelsa governorship

The immediate past Minister of state for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has formally declared his intention to contest for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made his intention known on Saturday when he consulted the state leadership of APC at the party’s Secretariat along Yebagoa-Mbiama road in the state capital.

He told the party’s leadership that he was ready to build the state’s economy outside oil.

Lokpobiri said: “I’m here to formally inform my political family about my intension to run for the governorship of Bayelsa State on APC platform. I have the support base to win the election come November 16.

“My plea to the leadership of our party to ensure that the party remain united in order to form a formidable front to win this election because if the party members work together, we will surely win the governorship election.

“I’m coming to give direction to Bayelsa State, develop the state and build economy beyond oil,” he said.

Chairman of APC in the state, Jothan Amos Esq said that the primary to choose the governorship candidate will be free and fair, urging all aspirants to carryout their consultations peacefully.

