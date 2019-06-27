Ex-militants in N/Delta ask Buhari to overhaul amnesty programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Ex-Freedom Fighters Forum in the Niger Delta, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the amnesty programme initiated during the reign of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Forum’s Coordinator on National Affairs, Mutu Dumex said overhauling the amnesty programme would reposition it to achieve the goal upon which it was created.

He said a few individuals were working towards derailing the dreams set out for the programme, adding that President Buhari should salvage the initiative from the hands of “greedy” persons.

He said part of the overhauling should be the removal of the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, adding that a young person with the “architectural knowledge and real essence” of the programme should be appointed to replace him.

“Since it has become obvious that the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty, Prof Charles Dokubo has lost every moral fibre to supervise the Amnesty Programme, the President should as a matter of urgency, relieve him of his appointment.

“He owes contractors and former freedom fighters their stipends despite repeated assurances that he would offset these debts. He has failed to honour his words. What is even more heart wrenching for us is his refusal to pay school fees and medical bills of the Amnesty students in Nigeria,” he said.

