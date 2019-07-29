Ex-Man United defender Evra announces retirement

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Manchester United left back, Patrice Evra, has announced his retirement from soccer, bringing a 20-year trophy-laden career to an end.

Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He made more than 700 club appearances in total and also earned 81 caps with France national team.

The 38-year-old also won two Serie A titles with Juventus after leaving United and said he will now move into coaching.

“My playing career is officially over,” Evra said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “I started training for the UEFA B Coaching Licence in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A licence.

“In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I’ll be ready to lead a team,” he said.

Following his stint with Juve, he was with French side Olympique Marseille but left by mutual consent in 2017 after kicking a fan before an Europa League match which led to a ban from European competitions by UEFA for the rest of the season.

Evra last played professionally in 2018 for Premier League side West Ham United, where he signed a short-term contract.

The Frenchman also posted a video montage of his career highlights on Twitter and Instagram with the caption: “Thank you, goodbye.”

