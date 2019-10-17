Ex-Kannywood star remanded for alleged defamation

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Kano has ordered the remand of a renowned Kano based blogger, and former kannywood actress Sadiya Haruna over alleged character assassination against a film producer Isa A. Isa.

The accused was arraigned by the police on a one count charge for defamation of character contrary to section 391 of the penal code.

She however pleaded not guilty and denied the allegation when the charges were read to her.

The counsel to the accused, Y. A. Sharif asked the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms but the prosecutor Jacob Yaduma objected the bail application, saying the accused person might jump bail or frustrate further investigation by the police if released on bail.

The presiding Judge, Muntari Dandago therefore adjourned the ruling on bail till to Friday, 18th October, 2019 as and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending the outcome of the bail application.

