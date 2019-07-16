Ex-Kaduna governor, Makarfi, loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has lost his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

Alhaji Mukhtar Sirajo, Media Consultant to the former governor confirmed that the elderly Makarfi died on Tuesday.

He said the remains of the father of the former governor will be buried in his hometown Makarfi, Makarfi Local Government of Kaduna State.

Our correspondent learnt that the former governor is however, out of the country but is expected to be back any moment.

