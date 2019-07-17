Ex-Kaduna governor, Makarfi, loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, yesterday lost his father, Alhaji Muhammad Nai’ya Makarfi.

Alhaji Mukhtar Sirajo, the media consultant to the former governor, confirmed this in a statement.

The deceased was buried in his hometown Makarfi, Makarfi Local Government Area of the state yesterday in accordance with the Islamic rites.

The statement read in part: “The death has occurred of Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi. The deceased, who also held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau died today in Makarfi town of Kaduna state at the age of 99.

“He is survived by two wives, many children, grand children and great grand children. Among his children is Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, one time Governor of Kaduna State and former Chairman of the National Care taker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

