Ex-Kaduna commissioner, Abdulsalam Baba Ahmed, dies

A former Commissioner for Land and Survey in Kaduna State, Abdulsalam Baba Ahmed, died Tuesday after an illness.

His elder brother, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, made this known to our correspondent in Zaria, saying that he died at about 3pm in Kaduna.

Before he was appointed commissioner by former Governor Ramalan Yero, the deceased had served as chairman of Zaria Local Government, among many other public and private offices held.

The funeral prayers were performed yesterday at the Baba Ahmeds’ family house at Tudun Wada, Zaria.

The family recently lost some of its members, including Mahmoon, Mahadiyya and Abdulrashid.

