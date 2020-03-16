Ex-international, Dominic Iorfa mourns Mrs. Maureen Ipevnor

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nigerian international, Dominic Iorfa Mtem has expressed shock over the death of the wife of one of his close friends, Mr. Isaiah Ipevnor.

Mrs. Maureen Sewuese Isaiah Ipevnor died on March 6 at a hospital in Makurdi during child birth.

She had successfully put to bed one of the twins she was carrying but couldn’t make it with the remaining baby as she passed on.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the former Queens Park Rangers of England striker said the death of Mrs. Ipevnor whom he described as a dutiful and kind hearted woman came to him as a rude shock.

Iorfa noted that for such a virtuous woman to die in such circumstances is devastating but urged Mr. Ipevnor to accept the will of almighty God whose decisions and actions he said are beyond human comprehension and cannot be questioned.

He, therefore, prayed God to grant Mr. Isaiah Ipevnor and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The death of Mrs.Maureen Sewuese is indeed a painful loss.

“It is a sad moment for the family so I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the Ipevnors in their moment of grief.

“I also pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest in his bosom,” said the former Super Eagles striker.

Late Mrs. Maureen Sewuese Ipevnor will be buried on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pa. Ipevnor Ujagah’s Compound, Mbahav-Nanev, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

