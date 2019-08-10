Ex-INEC boss, Iwu granted N1bn bail

ADVERTISEMENT

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu, will spend the weekend as an awaiting trial inmate in the Ikoyi prisons even as Justice Chuka Obiozor sitting in the Lagos division of the Federal High Court yesterday granted him bail of N1 billion with two sureties in like sum.

Delivering his ruling on the bail application, Justice Obiozor held that the first surety should be resident in Lagos State and transmit his land use as evidence of ownership of property in Lagos State and furnish the court with evidence of payment of tax from three years, among other things.

He said the second surety must be a civil servant in the state on Grade Level 16 or a professor in any of the universities in Nigeria, and shall provide proof of tax for three years, must be resident in Lagos and as proof of address, provide statement of account to which a passport photograph would be attached which the bank shall depose as the true identity of the account holder.

Earlier in the proceeding while making an oral submission to the counter affidavit filed by the prosecution opposing the defendants bail application, Ahmed Raji, counsel to the defendant, urged the court to disregard the position of the prosecution as there was no evidence to back up their claims in the counter affidavit.

Mr Iwu is facing a four-count charge bordering on aiding unlawful concealment of funds suspected to be proceeds of fraud. He is said to have committed the crime between December 2014 and March 2015 and aided the concealment of N1.2billion.

