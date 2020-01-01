Ex Idiagbon’s aide trains 58 detectives to fight corruption in Kaduna, Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Special Adviser on Secret Information to former Vice President, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, Professor Amos Ishola Awodiya, has trained 58 volunteer detectives to fight corruption in Kaduna and Zamfara states.

Professor Awodiya, who is also an agent of the CIA America, said the target of his organisation, Covert Intelligent Agency (CIA) Nigeria is to assist the government by fighting corruption at the grassroot level across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Awodiya, while presenting certificates and identity cards to the 58 volunteer detectives in Kaduna, said like America, Nigeria should see corrupt people as animals and treat them like such.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He disclosed that the organization’s aim was to make Nigeria look like America in terms of integrity and anti-corruption.

According to him, “Corruption is not in the public service alone. There is corruption at the grassroots, and that is why we deem it fit to organize this civil society organization.

“Therefore, when we started, I wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and he gave us approval that we should work in synergy with EFCC and ICPC and I partnered with them and they gave us approval.

“Since we started, among the governors in prison now, we are the organization that petitioned them, we are the organization that petitioned former CJN, Justice Walter Onoghen and reported to EFCC. We have petitioned about 16 people now who are corrupt and destroying Nigeria.

“American government sees corrupt people as animals, we should see them like that too and treat them as such.

“It is as a result of this, we think if the EFCC is fighting the public servants, we will fight with the grassroots, we will fight with head of institutions, transport agents, market women. We are going to do all at the grassroots to make sure Nigeria becomes clean,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App