Ex-Hajj Commission boss, Tella, others bag Islamic titles in Osun

The former National Commissioner of the National Hajj Commission and renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella is to be honoured in Iwo, his hometown in Osun state on Saturday as the new Asiwaju Adinni (Leader of the Faithful).

Tella, who was also at one time an editor with the defunct National Concord newspapers and Managing Director of The Monitor, will be honoured along other prominent sons and daughter of the ancient city.

Others to be honoured include a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Khalid Gbadebo Badrudeen; a former Acting Account General in Osun state, Alhaji AbdulWaheed Olajire Ayinla and a businesswoman, Alhaja Samirat Abidemi Oriolowo.

Alhaja Oriolowo is the mother of the serving senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Engr. Adelere Oriolowo.

According to a statement made available by the Chairman of the event committee planning committee, Barrister Jiire Ayinla, the honours bestowed on the personalities are in recognition of their respective contributions to the growth of Islam and the ancient city.

Tella, had at one time served as the chairman of the state broadcasting service as well as the state hajj commission.

Expected to grace the occasion are the Governor of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; Minister of the Interiors, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi.

The statement also quoted Alhaji Tella as saying that the honour would not only further encourage him on his support for all Islamic activities in the city but also on humanitarian services throughout Osun.

“I feel fulfilled this is coming at this stage of my retirement. After decades of meritorious services in the public and private sectors, one is happy that community service is beckoning.

“I am more than prepared to spend the rest of my life impacting on lives, mentoring young ones and ensuring harmony in our state,” Tella was quoted as saying.

