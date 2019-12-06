Ex-govs’ pensions: We’ll be guided by public interest — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says the Federal Government will be guided by public interest in complying with a court calling for recovery of pensions paid to former governors who are serving senators and ministers.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Wednesday while delivering judgment in the suit filed by SERAP, ordered former governors to refund all monies they collected as pensions after leaving their offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malami, through his media aide, Umar Gwandu, said: “We will work and be guided by the legalities of the case the dictates of justice and public interest in complying with the judgment”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App