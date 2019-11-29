  1. Home
Ex-governors receive billions

By Ismail Mudashir, Haruna Ibrahim, Abbas Jimoh, Chris Agabi and Umar Shehu Usman (Abuja), Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe), Abdullateef Aliyu (Lagos), Habibu Umar Aminu (Katsina), Shehu Umar (Gusau),Yusha’u A. Ibrahim (Kano), Ismail Adebayo (Birnin Kebbi), Linus Effiong (Umuahia),       Bassey Willie (Yenagoa), Victor Sorokwu (Asaba), Andrew Agbese (Kaduna), Itodo Daniel Sule (Lokoja), Victor Edozie (Port Harcourt),               Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad (Lafia), Peter Moses (Abeokuta), Tony Adibe (Enugu), Lami Sadiq (Jos) and  Iniabasi Umo (Uyo) Published Date

As pensioners groan under unpaid arrears   Former governors are drawing billions as retirement allowances from state governments while pension arrears of retired workers have continued to accumulate, Daily Trust investigation has revealed. On Wednesday, different groups including the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) commended the Zamfara State House of Assembly for abolishing the…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

