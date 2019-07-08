Ex-Gov Wada declares for Kogi gov’ship

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, has officially declared interest to contest in the November 16, governorship election in the state.

The former governor who made the declaration at the weekend while addressing state PDP executives in Lokoja, said his intention to seek for a comeback as governor was in response to the sufferings of the people.

Capt. Wada tasked the PDP state executives to see the forthcoming governorship election as a defining moment and urged them to create a level-playing field that would allow for the emergence of a candidate that was passionate in actualising the dream of a better and enviable Kogi.

Wada maintained that it would be “suicidal” for Kogi people to mess up the only opportunity left in choosing a purposeful leader as governor, insisting that their only lifeline should be well utilised and should not be traded for peanuts.

